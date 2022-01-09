Hosts Cameroon came from behind to defeat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the first game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

They went behind in the 24th minute when Gustavo Sangare side-footed home a neat volley after Cameroon struggled to clear a corner, but two Vincent Aboubakar penalties gave them the lead in the first half.

Bertrand Traore caught Andre-Frank Anguissa for the first penalty on 41 minutes, and then 48 minutes in, Issoufou Dayo flew into Nouhou Tolo for the second.

In the second half, Aboubakar briefly looked to have bundled in a hat-trick before it was ruled out just before the hour mark for offside.

The Al-Nassr striker continued to send an array of shots close to goalwards, but the hosts were unable to build upon their lead with Burkina Faso steady.

Cameroon will next play on Thursday against Ethiopia, with Burkina Faso to face Cape Verde on the same day.

TALKING POINT

Vincent Aboubakar won the match, but otherwise struggled: Of course, having the nerves to convert two penalties in under 10 minutes, for your country, in the first game of the AFCON, requires nerves of steel.

The Al-Nassr striker did brilliantly to send the ‘keeper the wrong way twice and it suggests that on another day he might have added more.

However, the other evidence is more worrying. The 28-year-old forward tried to pepper the Burkina Faso goal with shots throughout the game but the only really dangerous effort he had from open play was disallowed, and did not look deliberate. He needs to be much sharper when the Ethiopia game comes around.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon): Ngamaleu was a threat throughout for his country, playing high up on the right for the team. It stretched Burkina Faso from the off, and they were noticeably tired later in the game, which could have been down to the fact he was always on the shoulder of the left-back, and probing for weakness. The Young Boys player was the difference in quality between the sides.

PLAYER RATINGS

Cameroon: Andre Onana 6, Onguene 5, Ngadeu-Ngadjui 6, Tolo 6, Zambo 6, Fai 6, Gouet 6, Kunde 6, Ngamaleu 7, Aboubakar 7, Toko Ekambi 6. Substitutes: N’Jie 6, Bassogog 6, Choupo-Moting 6, Neyou 6.

Burkina Faso: Koffi 5, Kabore 5, Dayo 6, Yago 5, Malo 5, Guira 5, Toure 6, Bertrand Traore 7, Sangare 7, Bayala 6, Abdoul Tapsoba 6. Substitutes: Konate 6, Sanogo 6, Bande 6.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - GOAL! Cameroon 0-1 Burkina Faso - Sangare scores! A corner is cleared off the line from Toure, Sangare has a shot that almost beats Onana, before a cross comes in from the right and Sangare is on hand to sidefoot a volley home at the back post.

41’ - GOAL! Cameroon 1-1 Burkina Faso. Aboubakar scores - A stop-start run-up sends the 'keeper right, and the striker sends it the other way.

45+3’ - GOAL! Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso. Aboubakar scores - Another stuttering run-up and he sends the 'keeper one way before firing to the other, his left.

47’ - TRAORE SHOT - Traore thunders in a free kick from about 40 yards, but it whips away from Onana at the death and he punches it away for a corner.

57’ - TRAORE FREE KICK - Traore fires in a low cross from the right with his left, which is blocked and out to Cyrille, a few yards out. He tries to stab home, and it's saved! So close to a second.

59’ - GOAL! NO! Aboubakar runs forward, plays it right Ngamaleu who fires in at the 'keeper, and the ball rebounds up and onto Aboubakar which might have been his hat-trick, but is ruled offside from the pass.

KEY STAT

