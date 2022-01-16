Equatorial Guinea caused perhaps the biggest upset yet at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, ending defending champions Algeria's four-year unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory.

Defender Esteban Obian netted the winner in the 70th minute after meeting a corner at the back post.

Algeria pressed forward for the last 10 minutes but had equaliser ruled out for offside in the 83rd minute.

It was a second straight setback for Algeria after a 0-0 draw against another big underdog in Sierra Leone. The defending champions are now last in Group E and must beat Ivory Coast in their final group game to have a chance of advancing.

Algeria were on a 35-game unbeaten run, two short of the world record that Italy set last year.

