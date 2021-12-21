The African Cup of Nations will go ahead as planned in January 2022, according to the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe.

There has been speculation that the tournament would be rescheduled or cancelled due to growing concern over the Covid-19 pandemic and the fast-spreading Omnicron variant.

However, with less than three weeks until the tournament kicks off in Cameroon, Motsepe said there will not be any changes.

“I will be in Cameroon on January 7 with my wife and kids to witness this incredible competition," he said.

"You can see that there's a huge commitment and a focus to make sure that there's good progress.

"We are going to host with the people of Cameroon an exceptional tournament. It will be the most successful Afcon. We are ready to show the world the best of African football and African hospitality.

"This tournament is important for the people of Africa and I'm so proud and so excited with the work done."

The opening game of the tournament will see hosts Cameroon play Burkina Faso on January 9.

Samuel Eto'o, who was elected president of Cameroon's FA earlier this month, has criticised reports that have placed the competition in doubt.

"If the Euros took place in the middle of the pandemic, with full stadiums in several cities in Europe and there was no problem, why wouldn't AFCON be played in Cameroon?" the former Barcelona striker told French station Canal+.

"Or are you trying to say that like we've always been treated, we Africans aren't worth anything so we have to put up with it?

"I don't see why AFCON wouldn't take place. The Cameroon FA that I represent will defend hosting this competition to the end."

Eto'o also said in a statement: "The Cameron Football Federation assures players and supporters of the 24 qualifying countries and those amateur footballers who wish to vist Cameroon, that all sanitary and safety measures have been taking by the government to guarantee the competition goes ahead successfully."

Liverpool’s Naby Keita has officially been called up by Guinea while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to play for Egypt and Senegal.

The trio, along with any other players selected, are likely to miss several club games as the Africa Cup of Nations runs until February 6.

