Sadio Mane sealed a historic maiden Africa Cup of Nations title for Senegal as he slotted in the crucial spot kick to defeat Egypt 4-2 on penalties in a tense shootout as the tournament came to an end in Olembe.

The game got off to the worst possible start for Egypt as Senegal were awarded a penalty with just four minutes on the clock.

Full-back Saliou Ciss was taken down in the box by Mohamed Abdelmonhem.

Sadio Mane stepped up to put his country in front, but his penalty was dramatically saved by Mohamed Abou Gabal, who dived to his right to keep it out.

Despite dominating the majority of the game and having the better chances, Senegal were not able to capitalise, as Egypt grew into the game late on.

However, neither side could break the deadlock in regulation time. Both sides were also close to finding a winner at the end of extra-time, but they could not be separated.

A tense shootout saw three misses, including two for Egypt. That handed the chance for Mane to make history for his country and he made no mistake, lashing the ball into the bottom-left corner to break Egyptian hearts.

More to follow...

