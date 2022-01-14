A fine late strike from Jim Allevinah gave Gabon a huge 1-1 draw against Ghana and put them on the cusp of the knockouts at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gabon started the brightest, but it was Ghana who broke the deadlock after 18 minutes. Andre Ayew received the ball 25 yards out with his back to goal, swivelled brilliantly and fired his shot into the bottom left corner.

Despite both sides having opportunities to threaten their opponent’s goal in the opening 45 minutes, poor execution in the final third meant clear cut chances were scarce.

Gabon had a great chance to equalise early in the second half, but Junior Assoumou directed a free header from a corner over the bar.

They had another brilliant chance on the hour mark as they grew into the second half. A low cross was half-cleared but only as far as Johann Obiang inside the box, who unleashed a shot towards goal only to be denied by the brave head of Iddrisu Baba.

Eventually Allevinah broke the Ghana resistance with an excellent left-footed goal.

There was an incident after the final whistle as players and staff came together in the centre of the pitch as the two sides clashed.

