Musa Barrow's goal 19 minutes from time gave Gambia a 1-0 win over Guinea to send the Scorpions to their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final.

Chances were at a premium and when they did come, both Guinea and Gambia were guilty of wastefulness in a tight first half.

Guinea began the second half with intent and looked the team most likely to open the scoring but just as the game looked destined for extra time, Barrow broke the deadlock from 12 yards to put the tournament debutants ahead.

The game was not short of late drama when Gambia substitute Yusupha Njie was sent off just 15 minutes after coming on for two yellow card offences.

Guinea rallied and striker Jose Kante had a goal ruled out for offside before hitting the post minutes later with a cross-cum-shot. Striker Mohamed Bayo also saw an effort crash off the crossbar as Gambia escaped by the skin of their teeth.

Guinea's Ibrahima Conte was sent off for an elbow in injury-time to even up the numbers but Kaba Diawara's men had run out of time.

Gambia held on to advance to the quarter final where they will face the winner of Monday evening's game between hosts Cameroon and Comoros.

TALKING POINT - Guinea's wastefulness

Guinea only have themselves to blame for their AFCON exit after squandering a number of late gilt-edged opportunities. Guinea started each half in the ascendancy but took their foot off the gas both times, letting Gambia take control of the game far too easily. Mohamed Bayo and Jose Kante both had excellent chances to level the score late on but a lack of clinical finishing has ultimately put an end to their tournament hopes.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Musa Barrow (Gambia)

Musa Barrow's strike made history for Gambia as they reached the quarter final of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history. Barrow's touch and finish was worthy of winning any game and the 23-year-old Bologna forward will hope to add to his tally of two tournament goals, in the next round.

PLAYER RATINGS

Guinea: Aly Keita Sow 6, M. Aly Camara 6, I Conte 5, A Diawara 6, I Cisse 6, A. Camara 5, Moriba 6, Pa Konate 6, Bayo 6, Kante 7. Subs: Sylla 5, Kaba n/a Guilavogui n/a

Gambia: Gaye 6, Ngum 6, Gomez 6, O. Colley 5, Jagne 6, Bobb 6, Marreh 6, Darboe 6, Modou Barrow 6, Musa Barrow 7, Jallow 6. Subs: E. Colley 6, Ceesay 5, Njie 2, Mbye n/a

KEY MOMENTS

49' - CLOSE FROM KANTE! Jose Kante's header from a corner goes just over the bar. A solid start to the second-half from Guinea.

71' - GOAL! Guinea 0-1 Gambia (Musa Barrow): Musa Barrow makes the breakthrough for the scorpions after a lovely first touch and finish inside the area. Guinea have 19 minutes left to stay in the tournament.

87' - RED CARD! Gambia are down to ten men after Njie is sent off for a second bookable offence.

KEY STAT

