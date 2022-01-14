Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh has been shown a retrospective red card by Algerian official Lahlou Benbraham for swinging a punch at a Gabon player.

The incident took place at the end of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Gabon on Friday evening, a hugely damaging result for the Black Stars in their bid to reach the knockouts.

There was visible frustration on the Ghana bench after Gabon’s Jim Allevinah scored an equaliser in the 88th minute.

And that frustration spilled onto the pitch after Benbraham blew for full-time, with players arguing with each other and eventually 24-year-old Tetteh, who had come on as a substitute swung a punch at Aaron Boupendza.

Tetteh saw the referee trying to work out who was the offender and he quickly ran down the tunnel off the pitch.

After being informed of the culprit a furious Benbraham refused to leave the pitch, telling Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and other members of the Ghana set-up to “send No. 25 out.”

However Tetteh still didn’t emerge and eventually Benbraham gestured to the crowd that the red card had been shown to No. 25, which is Tetteh’s number.

It will also be included in his report.

That will rule Tetteh out of the must-win clash against Comoros on Tuesday.

