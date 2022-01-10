Guinea got their African Cup of Nations campaign off to a winning start as they edged past Malawi.

Toulouse’s Issiaga Sylla scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute, finishing from close range after good work in the box from Jose Kante.

Guinea, who were captained by Liverpool’s Naby Keita, face 2019 runners-up Senegal on Friday while Malawi take on Zimbabwe.

Even though Sylla was the match-winner for Guinea, goalkeeper Aly Keita was the standout player as he made several saves to deny Malawi.

Yamikani Chester shot straight at Keita after being played through early in the game before Ibrahima Conte headed against the post at the other end.

Sylla broke the deadlock before half-time, sweeping in after Kante controlled in the box and beat his marker to get the cross in.

Goalkeeper Keita made several saves from long-range shots to preserve the lead and also denied Chester again after the break.

