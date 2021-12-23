Hakim Ziyech has not been called up to Morocco's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chelsea forward did not feature in any of Morocco's 2022 World Cup qualifiers after reportedly falling out with head coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Ad

Ziyech's former Ajax teammate Noussair Mazraoui has also been excluded from the squad for alleged ill discipline.

Africa Cup of Nations Confederation of African Football president says AFCON will go ahead as planned YESTERDAY AT 22:27

Ziyech was previously left out of the international squad in September and reacted by posting a laughter emoji on his Instagram story.

Halilhodzic told the New Arab at the time: "His behaviour in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who as a leader in the team has to be positive role model.

"He arrived late and after that he even refused to work. There was no point in discussing it afterwards, as a coach the answer is right there to see."

Former Morocco boss Herve Renard also left Ziyech out of the squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for having a bad attitude.

Ziyech will be available for Chelsea's matches in January which includes Premier League games against title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City as well as London rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea will also be taking part in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and the Club World Cup in February which Ziyech will be available for.

The 28-year-old has made 18 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, scoring three goals.

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Barcelona's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli are all part of a 25-man squad that are expected to go far in the competition.

Morocco are in Group G with Ghana, Comoros and Gabon in the tournament which runs from January 9 to February 6.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Tuesday that the tournament will go ahead as planned amid doubts the coronavirus pandemic will result in it being called off.

"I'm going to be here on January 7 and I'm coming to watch football," Motsepe said.

MOROCCO'S AFCON SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Monir El Kajoui, (Hatayspor), Anas Zniti (Raja Casablanca).

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) Sofiane Alakouch (Metz), Souffian El Karouani (NEC Nijmegen), Adam Masina (Watford), Sofian Chakla (OH Leuven), Samy Mmaee (Ferencvaros), Romain Saiss (Wolves), Nayef Aguerd (Rennes)

Midfielders: Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Faycal Fajr (Sivaspor), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Ilias Chair (QPR), Imran Louza (Watford), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege)

Forwards: Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla), Zakaria Aboukhlal (AZ Alkmaar), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Barcelona), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Ryan Mmaee (Ferencvaros), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Ayoub El Kaabi (Hatayspor)

Africa Cup of Nations AFCON will go ahead as planned next month - CAF chief Motsepe 21/12/2021 AT 12:13