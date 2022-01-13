Cameroon have strengthened their place at the top of AFCON Group A with a 4-1 win against rock-bottom Ethiopia.

Ethiopia belied their underdog status early on, going ahead through a simple finish from Dawa Hotessa only four minutes in. The Indomitable Lions struck back almost immediately, a well-taken header from Karl Toko Ekambi drawing them level with eight minutes on the clock.

Ad

The tournament hosts dominated the rest of the first half, Ekambi hitting the post not long before half time. Where Cameroon monopolised possession, going in with 59 per cent at the break, Ethiopia probed the flanks and looked to hit back on the counter-attack.

Africa Cup of Nations Defending champion Algeria held to 0-0 draw by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener 11/01/2022 AT 15:25

The game turned early in the second half when Cameroon scored twice through Vincent Aboubakar. They added a fourth through Ekambi, who sprinted clean through on the left, put Ethiopia defenders Aschalew Tamene and Mignot Debebe on the turf with a deft touch and slotted past goalkeeper Teklemariam Shanko.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa smashed a shot against the upright soon afterwards, but their opponents limited the damage from there. The win guarantees Cameroon’s place in the knockout rounds, with Cape Verde currently best placed to join them in the last 16.

Africa Cup of Nations Tavares proves the hero as Cape Verde beat Ethiopia 09/01/2022 AT 21:11