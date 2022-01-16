A late penalty from Musa Barrow saw Gambia rescue a point from their African Cup of Nations Group F game with Mali - the game finsihed 1-1.

After wins in their first games, both teams now have four points and are well-placed ahead of their final respective group matches to make it through to the knockout stages of the competition.

Mali, boasting the likes of Southampton's Moussa Djenepo and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma, bossed the opening stages at Stade Municipal de Limbe.

But Gambia held firm and even had a number of promising situations from free kicks in the second half.

However, their resistance was broken in the 79th minute when Ibrahima Koné scored from the spot after a VAR check.

That looked like handing Mali all three points but Barrow kept his head to coolly slot home his side's equaliser.

Mali will round off their group games against Mauritania on Thursday, while Gambia will seek to take something from their tie with Tunisia to ensure their qualification.

