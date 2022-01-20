Rescheduled
TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Matchday 3
Stade de Limbé / 20.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gambia/teamcenter.shtml
Gambia
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tunisia/teamcenter.shtml
Tunisia
Advertisement
Ad

Gambia - Tunisia Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gambia logo
Gambia
Tunisia logo
Tunisia
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Gambia

Tunisia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GambiaGAM
21104
1
MaliMLI
21104
3
TunisiaTUN
21013
4
MauritaniaMTN
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Africa Cup of Nations

Stuttering Senegal progress as Group B winners as Malawi curse VAR

a day ago

Africa Cup of Nations

Stunned Ghana dumped out as Comoros await AFCON fate after historic victory

a day ago

Related matches

Mali
-
-
Mauritania
20/01
Tunisia
4
0
Mauritania
Gambia
1
1
Mali
Mauritania
0
1
Gambia

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations live Football match between Gambia and Tunisia with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 20 January 2022.

Catch the latest Gambia and Tunisia news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.