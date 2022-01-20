TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations / Matchday 3
Japoma Stadium / 20.01.2022
Mali - Mauritania Summary
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Mali
Mauritania
Most appearances
Latest news
Related matches
Tunisia
4
0
Mauritania
Show details
Scorers
- H. Mathlouthi(4')
- W. Khazri(9', 60')
- S. Jaziri(66')
Cards
- W. Khazri(15')
- B. Ifa(37')
- A. Ben Slimane(47')
- A. Kamara(37')
Gambia
1
1
Mali
Show details
Cards
- S. Marreh(24')
- M. Badamosi(94')
- L. Coulibaly(20')
- M. Djenepo(40')
- M. Haïdara(43')
Mauritania
0
1
Gambia
Show details
Scorers
- A. Jallow(10')
Cards
- P. Ba(28')
- A. N'Diaye(30')
Tunisia
0
1
Mali
Show details
Scorers
- I. Koné(48' PEN)
Cards
- H. Mathlouthi(22')
- E. Skhiri(47')
- H. Traoré(18')
- M. Djenepo(33')
- E. Touré(87')