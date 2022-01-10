Sofiane Boufal’s late strike was enough to earn Morocco a win in the opening game in Group C as they beat Ghana 1-0 in Yaounde.

Both teams were among the pre-tournament favourites to lift the title on February 6, but their final ball from crossing situations was poor and as a result neither could create many chances in a cagey opening 45 minutes.

The second half was somewhat more lively though, and Ghana nearly took the lead when Joseph Paintsil’s brilliant curling effort from 25 yards was superbly tipped around the post by Yassine Bounou.

That paved the way for Morocco to score the opener as the ball fell kindly for Boufal in the area, and he whipped a vicious shot in at the far corner, leaving Joseph Wollacott with no chance.

The keeper was on hand to make a spectacular save as the lead was nearly doubled in injury time, denying Tarik Tissoudali’s point blank range effort as Morocco comfortably held on to the three points.

More to follow.

