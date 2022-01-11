A first-half strike from Kelechi Iheanacho secured an important 1-0 win for Nigeria in their crunch clash with Egypt in Garoua on Tuesday.

The clash of the two group favourites had a one-sided feel to it as Nigeria controlled long periods of the game, whilst Egypt struggled to impose themselves.

Nigeria broke the deadlock in superb fashion through Leicester City Striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who found the top corner with his strike from the edge of the area.

Nigeria could have added to their tally but wasted a hatful of opportunities against a disappointing Egypt side containing captain Mo Salah

The result means the Super Eagles provisionally top group D, whilst Carlos Quieroz’s Egypt have it all to do in their final two group games.

More to follow...

