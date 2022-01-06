Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports.

Aubameyang and former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina both tested positive for the virus ahead of Gabon's group opener against Comoros on January 10 after the team's flight from Dubai touched Cameroonian soil.

It's the latest bit of bad news for Aubameyang, who is Gabon's captain, after being frozen out of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad for three disciplinary breaches.

The 32-year-old took a photo of himself travelling for the tournament on Instagram, but after the positive test he could now potentially miss games against Comoros, Ghana (January 14) and Morocco (January 18).

Aubameyang, who has an Arsenal contract until 2023, may leave the north London club in the January transfer window with the club reportedly looking to move the forward on.

Aubameyang missed Arsenal's opening Premier League game of the season after testing positive for Covid-19. Last May, he contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon.

For Gabon, Aubameyang has scored 29 goals in 71 caps. In 2021 he scored three goals in six appearances for Les Panthères.

