Senegal scraped past nine-man Cape Verde with a 2-0 win to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

After a quick start, Sadio Mane rattled the woodwork in the opening 60 seconds as he attempted to finish off a silky Senegal move.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Cape Verde were down to 10 men. Following a VAR check after initially receiving a yellow card, Patrick Andrade was sent off after a nasty challenge on Pape Gueye.

As the half progressed, Senegal became frustrated as Cape Verde’s ambition grew. The tournament favourites - Senegal - failed to make things click in the final third, while Cape Verde managed to hold on until half-time.

A little over 10 minutes into the second half, Cape Verde were down to nine men after a second VAR check. Goalkeeper Vozinha was shown red after flying off his line and colliding with Mane as the forward was put through by opposite goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

In the 63rd minute, Mane put Senegal ahead. After a poorly cleared cross, Mane picked the ball up just inside the 18-yard box and orchestrated a brilliant strike that kissed the bar before dropping into the net. It would be the Liverpool forward’s last contribution, he still looked groggy after colliding with Vozinha and was replaced minutes later.

Substitute Bamba Dieng made sure of the win in injury time as Senegal progressed to the last eight.

