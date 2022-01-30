Senegal will meet Burkina Faso in Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final after squeezing past Equatorial Guinea on Sunday evening.

Aliou Cisse's side were always strong favourites to progress but needed to dig deep and required goals from half-time substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace and Watford's Ismaila Sarr to see off their unfancied opponents.

Sadio Mane was central to Senegal's opener, the Liverpool forward carving open Equatorial Guinea's defence with a beautifully weighted pass to usher in Famara Diedhiou, who finished with aplomb in the 18th minute.

With their first meaningful attack, Equatorial Guinea were awarded a penalty by the referee when the ball struck the hand of Kalidou Koulibaly, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

However, just five minutes later Equatorial Guinea's bravery was rewarded, Jannick Buyla poking home from Pablo Ganet's cross after fine approach play.

Not content with their equaliser, Equatorial Guinea pushed for a winner, but Emiliano Nsue just couldn't stretch enough to tap a dangerous cross home at the far post.

But a lapse in concentration in defence would cost them dearly when, in the 68th minute, Kouyate was waiting in anticipation to lift the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper Jesus Owono following a mix-up whilst attempting to clear a corner delivery.

Sarr made sure of the victory in the 79th minute, slotting into the bottom corner after a terrific assist from Saliou Ciss.

And so Equatorial Guinea's journey comes to an end, but they can hold their heads high after a memorable tournament in which they defeated defending champions Algeria and knocked out Mali.

Senegal, with the pain of losing the 2019 final still fresh in their mind, march on into the last-four.

TALKING POINT - Senegal's subs come to the rescue

Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr were brought on to change the game when Senegal were struggling with Equatorial Guinea's energy and endeavour and ultimately that's what the pair have done.

Senegal had lost their way after a strong first-half performance and Cisse's subs helped the Lions of Teranga to wrestle back control of the game, with Kouyate scoring the game's third goal at a hugely important stage in proceedings. Sarr's absence with injury has been felt by Senegal, who had struggled for goals in the competition up to now. But he wasted no time in getting up to speed, marking his first appearance with a well-taken goal.

Their experience and ability proved vital to help Senegal over the line.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sadio Mane (Senegal)

A doubt for the game but passing a late fitness test, Mane proved his importance to Senegal with another terrific attacking display. It was his cleverness and ability to unlock a defence that opened the scoring and the 29-year-old generally looked dangerous all evening, creating a number of other opportunities for his team mates.

PLAYER RATINGS

Senegal: E Mendy 6, B Sarr 6, Koulibaly 6, Diallo 6, Ciss 8, Gueye 6, N Mendy 6, Gueye 6, Dia 6, Diedhiou 7, Mane 8*.. subs: Kouyate 7, Dieng 6, I Sarr 7.

Equatorial Guinea: Owono 6, Akapo 5, Orozco 5, Coco 5, Ndong 5, Ganet 7, Machin 5, Salvador 6, Miranda 6, Buyla 7, Nsue 5.. subs: Bikoro 5, Eneme N/A, Belima N/A, Oba N/A, Balboa N/A

KEY MOMENTS

28' - GOAL! SENEGAL 1-0 EQUATORIAL GUINEA (FAMARA DIEDHIOU): Diedhiou scores the opener - but it's all thanks to Mane! The Liverpool forward plays a beautifully-weighted pass through to Diedhiou, who finishes with aplomb, sending his first-time effort past the helpless goalkeeper.

52' - PENALTY TO EQUATORIAL GUINEA IS OVERTURNED! The first time they conjure up a meaningful attack, Equatorial Guinea are awarded a spot-kick! Salvador's pass hits the hand of Koulibaly and the referee points to the spot! But wait, VAR is taking a look... The decision is overturned by VAR much to the relief of Koulibaly and Senegal.

57' - GOAL! SENEGAL 1-1 EQUATORIAL GUINEA (JANNICK BUYLA): They're level! Equatorial Guinea's bravery is rewarded with the equaliser! Senegal concede for the first time in the tournament! They're caught sleeping as a quick free-kick is taken, Ganet plays a lovely reverse pass into the feet of Buyla who takes a touch before poking it past Mendy!

68' - GOAL! SENEGAL 2-1 EQUATORIAL GUINEA (CHEIKHOU KOUYATE): What an impact from the Crystal Palace midfielder! Equatorial Guinea make a complete mess of clearing a corner delivery, with two defenders attempting to head the same ball. It falls to Kouyate who anticipated the mistake and he lifts it over the onrushing Owono.

79' - GOAL! SENEGAL 3-1 EQUATORIAL GUINEA (ISMAILA SARR): That will do it! Ciss brings the ball down, races into the box and pulls it back for Sarr who slots it into the near post. Senegal are almost there.

