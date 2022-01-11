Key saves by goalkeeper Mohammed Kamara helped Sierra Leone hold defending champion Algeria to a surprising 0-0 draw in their first Africa Cup of Nations game in 26 years.

Kamara denied Riyad Mahrez with a stellar fingertip save in the 80th minute and was well placed to stop a header from Baghdad Bounedjah three minutes into injury time.

Ad

Said Benrahma had the best chance to win it for Algeria after coming on as a substitute, but scuffed his shot well wide in the 85th after being left wide open in front of goal to meet a cross from the right.

Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon fight back to beat Burkina Faso 09/01/2022 AT 15:24

Alhaji Kamara thought he had given the Leone Stars the shock lead at the start of the second half, but he was flagged for offside.

Mahrez's big chance came when he received the ball on the right edge of the area and fired a low shot toward the far post, but Kamara got down quickly to tip the ball wide.

It was the first scoreless draw of the tournament, with five of the previous six matches ending 1-0.

Algeria have been tipped as one of the pre-tournament favourites once again and had 67 percent possession with 18 efforts on goal but couldn’t find a way past the 108th-ranked Sierra Leone, who qualified for the African cup for the first time since 1996.

Transfer window Ajax's Onana undergoing Inter medical ahead of summer move - reports 04/01/2022 AT 13:12