An incredible goalkeeping blunder in injury time handed Sierra Leona a 2-2 draw against heavily-favoured Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With less than 30 seconds left of added time, Badra Ali Sangare scrambled to his right to prevent a backward header from going out for a corner - only to lose control of the ball and letting it slide underneath his body. That allowed Steven Caulker to feed his teammate Alhaji Kamara, who nearly lost his balance before stabbing the ball into an open net for the equalizer.

Ivory Coast had been heading for a second straight win in Group E after Nicolas Pepe restored their lead in the 81st minute with a low shot from just inside the edge of the area with his left foot. But the stunning mistake from Ali Sangare means Ivory Coast still has work to do in the final round to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

With stars like Pepe, Wilfried Zaha, Eric Bailly and Sebastien Haller, Ivory Coast are one of the tournament favourites but got off to a rocky start against Sierra Leone when Franck Kessie missed a penalty in the 12th minute. Kessie used a slow run-up and then saw his spot kick well saved by Mohamed Kamara.

Haller still put Ivory Coast ahead in the 25th minute with the outside of his boot after Zaha picked out his run into the area with a perfect pass. But Musa Kamara levelled in the 55th minute, going around Bailly before hammering a left-footed shot inside the near post.

