Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly praised Edouard Mendy as ‘the best in the world’ as the team won the African Cup of Nations against Egypt.

The Senegalese triumphed after a goalless draw brought the game to a penalty shootouts where their ‘keeper, Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy shone in a 4-2 win.

Speaking after the match, the Napoli central defender celebrated their win.

"We feel happy. We knew it would be hard to win the Africa Cup of Nations but today we made it,” he said.

"Our team deserved to win this title. We had been looking for this for a long time and now we have it. This team is magnificent.”

Given the circumstances of the win he then picked out Mendy for specific praise.

"It was a tough game and a tough tournament. We made it with our team and our power. Our goalkeeper is the best in the world and we win the title,” he said.

Mendy added: "We are proud. We never won it before. We worked really hard to win this trophy and today we won as a group and as a country and that is why I am super proud.

"The shooters in the penalties did really well, I tried to do my best to save one shot and I did that, so I am super happy!"

