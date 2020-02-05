African Champions League draw
CAIRO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The draw for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, which was made in Cairo on Wednesday:
Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)
Zamalek (Egypt) v Esperance (Tunisia)
Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)v Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)
The first-leg matches will be played on Feb. 28 and 29 with the return legs one week later. The team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg. (Editing by Toby Davis)