African Champions League draw

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)

Zamalek (Egypt) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)v Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)

The first-leg matches will be played on Feb. 28 and 29 with the return legs one week later. The team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg. (Editing by Toby Davis)