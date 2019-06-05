African Champions League final to be replayed

The Confederation of African Football’s executive committee, meeting in Paris on the fringes of the FIFA congress, decided on Wednesday to restage the match at a neutral ground in a decision that could spark an immediate legal challenge.

Wydad Casablanca refused to play on after having a 59th-minute effort disallowed in the return leg of the final in Tunis last Friday.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was not working and after a delay of almost two hours the match was awarded to home side Esperance, who were handed the trophy and winners’ medals.

The first leg in Casablanca on May 25 ended 1-1 and Esperance were 1-0 up in the return a week later when Wydad thought they had equalised only for the referee to signal for offside.

That sparked protests that continued for around 90 minutes before the game was eventually called off. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)