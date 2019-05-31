LIVE

Espérance S. de Tunis - Wydad Athletic Club

African Champions League - 31 May 2019

African Champions League – Follow the Football match between Espérance S. de Tunis and Wydad Athletic Club live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 31 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mouine Chaabani or Housaine Ammouta? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Espérance S. de Tunis and Wydad Athletic Club? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Espérance S. de Tunis vs Wydad Athletic Club. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

