Wydad Athletic Club
    23:00
    23/05/19
    Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah
    Espérance S. de Tunis
      African Champions League • Final
      Knockout stages
      Wydad Athletic Club - Espérance S. de Tunis
      African Champions League - 23 May 2019

      African Champions League – Follow the Football match between Wydad Athletic Club and Espérance S. de Tunis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 23 May 2019.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Housaine Ammouta or Mouine Chaabani?

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Wydad Athletic Club and Espérance S. de Tunis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wydad Athletic Club vs Espérance S. de Tunis.

          
