Al Hilal Omdurman - Mamelodi Sundowns

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between Al Hilal Omdurman and Mamelodi Sundowns with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 2 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Zoran Manojlovic or Manqoba Mngqithi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Al Hilal Omdurman and Mamelodi Sundowns news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Al Hilal Omdurman and Mamelodi Sundowns. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

