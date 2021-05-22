Espérance S. de Tunis - CR Bélouizdad

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between Espérance S. de Tunis and CR Bélouizdad with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mouine Chaabani or Zoran Manojlovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Espérance S. de Tunis and CR Bélouizdad news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Espérance S. de Tunis and CR Bélouizdad. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

