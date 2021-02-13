Horoya AC - Petro Luanda

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between Horoya AC and Petro Luanda with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 13 February 2021.





Catch the latest Horoya AC and Petro Luanda news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Horoya AC and Petro Luanda. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

