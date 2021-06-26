Kaizer Chiefs - Wydad Athletic Club

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Athletic Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 26 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gavin Hunt or Faouzi Benzarti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Athletic Club news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Athletic Club. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

