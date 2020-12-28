MC Alger - CS Sfaxien

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between MC Alger and CS Sfaxien with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 28 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Nabil Neghiz or Fathi Al-Jabal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest MC Alger and CS Sfaxien news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for MC Alger and CS Sfaxien. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

