MC Alger - Wydad Athletic Club

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between MC Alger and Wydad Athletic Club with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Nabil Neghiz or Faouzi Benzarti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest MC Alger and Wydad Athletic Club news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for MC Alger and Wydad Athletic Club. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

