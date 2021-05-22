Wydad Athletic Club - MC Alger

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between Wydad Athletic Club and MC Alger with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Faouzi Benzarti or Nabil Neghiz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wydad Athletic Club and MC Alger news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wydad Athletic Club and MC Alger. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

