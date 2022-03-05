African Champions League / Matchday 1
Al Salam Stadium / 05.03.2022
Al Ahly
Rescheduled
-
-
Al Merreikh
Al Ahly - Al Merreikh Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Ahly logo
Al Ahly
Al Merreikh
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Ahly

Al Merreikh

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Mamelodi SundownsMAM
32107
2
MRO
21104
3
Al AhlyAHL
20111
4
Al Hilal OmdurmanHIO
30121
