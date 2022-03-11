African Champions League / Matchday 4
11.03.2022
Al Hilal Omdurman
Rescheduled
-
-
Al Merreikh
Al Hilal Omdurman - Al Merreikh Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Hilal Omdurman logo
Al Hilal Omdurman
Al Merreikh
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Al Hilal Omdurman

Al Merreikh

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Mamelodi SundownsMAM
32107
2
Al AhlyAHL
31114
3
MRO
31114
4
Al Hilal OmdurmanHIO
30121
