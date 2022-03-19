African Champions League / Matchday 5
19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-hilal-2/teamcenter.shtml
Al Hilal Omdurman
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mamelodi-sundowns/teamcenter.shtml
Mamelodi Sundowns
Al Hilal Omdurman - Mamelodi Sundowns Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Hilal Omdurman logo
Al Hilal Omdurman
Mamelodi Sundowns logo
Mamelodi Sundowns
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Al Hilal Omdurman

Mamelodi Sundowns

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Mamelodi SundownsMAM
431010
2
Al AhlyAHL
41124
3
Al Hilal OmdurmanHIO
41124
4
MRO
41124
