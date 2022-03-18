African Champions League / Matchday 5
18.03.2022
Al Merreikh
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-ahly-cairo/teamcenter.shtml
Al Ahly
Al Merreikh - Al Ahly Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Merreikh
Al Ahly logo
Al Ahly
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Al Merreikh

Al Ahly

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Mamelodi SundownsMAM
431010
2
Al AhlyAHL
41124
3
Al Hilal OmdurmanHIO
41124
4
MRO
41124
