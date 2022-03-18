African Champions League / Matchday 5
Jonsson Kings Park Stadium / 18.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/amazulu/teamcenter.shtml
AmaZulu FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/raja-casablanca/teamcenter.shtml
Raja Club Athletic
Advertisement
Ad

AmaZulu FC - Raja Club Athletic Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AmaZulu FC logo
AmaZulu FC
Raja Club Athletic logo
Raja Club Athletic
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AmaZulu FC

Raja Club Athletic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Raja Club AthleticRCA
43019
2
ES SétifESS
42026
3
AmaZulu FCZUL
42026
4
HAC
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

ES Sétif
-
-
Horoya AC
18/03
Horoya AC
-
-
AmaZulu FC
02/04
Raja Club Athletic
-
-
ES Sétif
02/04
ES Sétif
2
0
AmaZulu FC

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between AmaZulu FC and Raja Club Athletic with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 18 March 2022.

Catch the latest AmaZulu FC and Raja Club Athletic news and find up to date African Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.