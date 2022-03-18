African Champions League / Matchday 5
Stade Mustapha Tchaker / 18.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/es-setif/teamcenter.shtml
ES Sétif
Not started
-
-
Horoya AC
ES Sétif - Horoya AC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
ES Sétif logo
ES Sétif
Horoya AC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

ES Sétif

Horoya AC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Raja Club AthleticRCA
43019
2
ES SétifESS
42026
3
AmaZulu FCZUL
42026
4
HAC
41033
ES Sétif
2
0
AmaZulu FC

