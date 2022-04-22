Follow the African Champions League live Football match between Espérance S. de Tunis and ES Sétif with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 22 April 2022.

Catch the latest Espérance S. de Tunis and ES Sétif news and find up to date African Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.