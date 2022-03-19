African Champions League / Matchday 5
19.03.2022
Jwaneng Galaxy
Not started
-
-
Espérance S. de Tunis
Jwaneng Galaxy - Espérance S. de Tunis Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jwaneng Galaxy
Espérance S. de Tunis logo
Espérance S. de Tunis
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Jwaneng Galaxy

Espérance S. de Tunis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Espérance S. de TunisEST
42208
2
CR BélouizdadCRB
42208
3
Étoile Sportive du SahelESS
40313
4
JGA
40131
