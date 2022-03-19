African Champions League / Matchday 5
19.03.2022
Petro Luanda
Not started
-
-
Zamalek
Petro Luanda - Zamalek Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Petro Luanda logo
Petro Luanda
Zamalek logo
Zamalek
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Petro Luanda

Zamalek

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Petro Luanda
431010
2
Wydad Athletic ClubWAC
43019
3
ZamalekZAM
40222
4
Sagrada EsperançaSAG
40131
Related matches

Sagrada Esperança
-
-
Wydad Athletic Club
19/03
Zamalek
-
-
Sagrada Esperança
02/04
Wydad Athletic Club
-
-
Petro Luanda
02/04
Petro Luanda
3
0
Sagrada Esperança

