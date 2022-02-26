Sagrada Esperança - Petro Luanda

Follow the African Champions League live Football match between Sagrada Esperança and Petro Luanda with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 26 February 2022.





Catch the latest Sagrada Esperança and Petro Luanda news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sagrada Esperança and Petro Luanda. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

