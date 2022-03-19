African Champions League / Matchday 5
19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sagrada-esperanca/teamcenter.shtml
Sagrada Esperança
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wac-casablanca/teamcenter.shtml
Wydad Athletic Club
Sagrada Esperança - Wydad Athletic Club Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sagrada Esperança logo
Sagrada Esperança
Wydad Athletic Club logo
Wydad Athletic Club
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sagrada Esperança

Wydad Athletic Club

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Petro Luanda
431010
2
Wydad Athletic ClubWAC
43019
3
ZamalekZAM
40222
4
Sagrada EsperançaSAG
40131
Related matches

Petro Luanda
-
-
Zamalek
19/03
Zamalek
-
-
Sagrada Esperança
02/04
Wydad Athletic Club
-
-
Petro Luanda
02/04
Petro Luanda
3
0
Sagrada Esperança

