Africa Cup of Nations postponed until 2022 due to coronavirus

Africa Cup of Nations

Image credit: Eurosport

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Next January's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon have been postponed by one year and will now take place in 2022, the Confederation of African Football decided on Tuesday.

The Covid-19 health crisis has suspended football across most of the continent since March and left little time to complete the qualification competition.

The Cup of Nations was due to be held from Jan. 9-Feb. 6 next year but will now be scheduled for January 2022.

Cameroon will get to stage the semi-finals and final of this year's African Champions League which will be played at a single venue in Douala, CAF's executive committee decided.

