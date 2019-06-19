African Cup of Nations roll of honour

June 19 (Reuters) - List of African Cup of Nations winners, with host countries in brackets: 1957 – Egypt (Sudan) 1959 – Egypt (Egypt) 1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia) 1963 – Ghana (Ghana) 1965 – Ghana (Tunisia) 1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia) 1970 – Sudan (Sudan) 1972 – Congo (Cameroon) 1974 – Zaire (Egypt) 1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia) 1978 – Ghana (Ghana) 1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria) 1982 – Ghana (Libya) 1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast) 1986 – Egypt (Egypt) 1988 – Cameroon (Morocco) 1990 – Algeria (Algeria) 1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal) 1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia) 1996 – South Africa (South Africa) 1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso) 2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts) 2002 – Cameroon (Mali) 2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia) 2006 – Egypt (Egypt) 2008 – Egypt (Ghana) 2010 – Egypt (Angola) 2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts) 2013 – Nigeria (South Africa) 2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea) 2017 - Cameroon (Gabon) Note: Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)