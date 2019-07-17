African Nations Cup champions
CAIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - A list of the winners of the
African Nations Cup (host countries in brackets):
1957 – Egypt (Sudan)
1959 – Egypt (Egypt)
1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)
1963 – Ghana (Ghana)
1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)
1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia)
1970 – Sudan (Sudan)
1972 – Congo (Cameroon)
1974 – Zaire (Egypt)
1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)
1978 – Ghana (Ghana)
1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)
1982 – Ghana (Libya)
1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)
1986 – Egypt (Egypt)
1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)
1990 – Algeria (Algeria)
1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)
1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)
1996 – South Africa (South Africa)
1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)
2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)
2002 – Cameroon (Mali)
2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)
2006 – Egypt (Egypt)
2008 – Egypt (Ghana)
2010 – Egypt (Angola)
2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)
2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)
2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)
2017 - Cameroon (Gabon)
NB: Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire now known as the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
