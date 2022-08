Football

'Age doesn't matter, only the numbers' - Robert Lewandowski says he is in 'better shape than when he was 29'

Two weeks after becoming a Barcelona player Robert Lewandowski was presented on Friday at the Nou Camp to thousands of fans. The Poland international revealed that his "happiness is so high". Barcelona will enter the season in a positive frame of mind following the acquisition of Lewandowski, as well as defender Jules Kounde and winger Raphinha.

00:01:09, 9 minutes ago