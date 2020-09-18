The Argentine was sidelined for the last 12 matches of City's 2019-2020 campaign, including their two Champions League fixtures in August.
Guardiola said the 32-year-old may not be fit until November.
"We knew the injury was difficult," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"He still hasn't had one training session with us and Sergio is not a guy who regains his physical condition quickly. He has been out for a long time, so maybe in one or two months he will be ready." (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Grant McCool)
