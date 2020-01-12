Aguero overtakes Henry as Premier League's top overseas scorer

The Argentine began the game one behind Frenchman Thierry Henry who scored 175 times for Arsenal.

Aguero thumped home in the first half to equal the record and then slotted in again in the 57th minute to put City 5-0 ahead at Villa Park.

His next target will be overhauling Frank Lampard's 177 Premier League goals to move into third place overall. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)