Football

Ajax's Blind 'feeling fine' after collapsing during game

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is "feeling fine" after he collapsed during Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off.

The 30-year-old Netherlands defender dropped to the ground late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was then able to walk off the pitch.

"Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I'm okay and feeling fine," Blind said on Twitter.

Football

Sports lawyer expects negotiations between Messi and Barcelona

6 HOURS AGO

The former Manchester United defender was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation after experiencing dizziness in a Champions League game last year. He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and returned to action in February.

Ajax said in a statement that Blind would undergo further tests before resuming training. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Transfers

Manchester City lead chase for Lionel Messi - Paper Round

6 HOURS AGO
Football

UEFA Champions League Top Scorers

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On

  • Cycling

    Tour de France | 2012

    Bradley Wiggins (Stage 19)

    Eurosport 102:00-05:00
    Premium
  • Superbikes

    World Championship | Highlights

    Round 3 - Portugal

    Eurosport 204:00-05:00
    Premium